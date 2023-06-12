Fish On For Freedom of Ludington for this year will take place on Friday morning with a tournament-style start.
At noon, the Ludington Charter Boat Association will conclude fishing and all the participating boats will gather outside the Ludington pier heads to proceed back into the harbor together. The U.S. Coast Guard rescue helicopter and boat, the Ludington Fire Boat, and the Mason County Sheriff’s Marine Patrol will lead the return home down the canal.
This will give community members a chance to line Ludington’s harbor and welcome back the participants and thank them for their sacrifices for our country.
This event would not be possible without the support of the Ludington charter fleet and some local anglers, who offer up their vessels, crew, fuel, and time to take the veterans fishing for a morning. Along with the anglers, many local and non-local businesses donate to help make this event successful.
The biggest response from the veterans is when the return boat parade passes the piers and all of the people are waving and cheering. It has brought tears to many eyes.
The organizers are asking the public to welcome the veterans back into the harbor at noon Friday.