SCOTTVILLE — The Fisher Road bridge over the north branch of the Lincoln River between Peterson and Victory Corner roads in Victory Township will be closed to traffic on Tuesday, the Mason County Road Commission announced Monday morning.
Soils & Structures will be completing soil borings at the Fisher Road bridge, according to a press release from Eric Nelson, Mason County highway engineer with the road commission.
The soil borings are part of the information required for the design of the piles and foundation for a new bridge, Nelson stated in the release. A replacement for the bridge is estimated at $1,132,000 and will be funded by the Michigan Department of Transportation and the Mason County Road Commission. The replacement is scheduled for fiscal year 2023.
The bridge should be closed for one day. Barricades will be placed on Peterson, Dennis and Victory Corner roads warning motorist of the bridge closure, according to the release. A full road closure will be placed at the Fisher Road bridge. The soil boring work is anticipated to take one day.