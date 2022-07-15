Some might see an unmarked boat participating in the Ludington Offshore Classic fishing tournament this year. The boat, Secret Spot, was captained by Mark Curtis, who passed away in November.
"The Secret is out," said Erica Karmeisool, Curtis' widow. "Being part of the tournament has been a healing experience for us, especially since Mark was unable to participate in 2021, when he was sick."
Curtis suffered from bipolar disorder which caused episodes of extreme depression and racing highs during different times in his life.
"I want people to know that they don't have to keep mental illness a secret. It's nothing to be ashamed of or embarrassed about," said Karmeisool. "It's illness, just like diabetes. No one asks for it. Mental illness is a condition that people have to live with and they need all of our support and understanding."
Curtis didn't share his diagnosis with others, and he died as a complication of his illness. "He was very private about it because of stigma," said Karmeisool. "I want people who see our little boat with no name on the stern to know: you are not alone."
Curtis' friends, Dale Bonnville and Larry Rogers, worked to prepare and launch the boat for the season. Other friends and family lent a hand to make participating in this season's tournament possible. "It's definitely been a group effort," said Karmeisool. "It's totally worth it to be out on the water and feel Mark's presence by doing some of the things he loved."
"Mark truly loved fishing, and more so, loved sharing his passion for fishing with others," said Michelle Hemmer, a third-year Secret Spot crew member for the Ladies Pro/Am. "It's an honor to be out here participating in the tournament in his memory."
Secret Spot is participating as an amateur boat in the Ladies Pro/Am and the Ludington Offshore Classic Pro/Am. The boat is crewed by Karmeisool, Bonnville, Rogers, Hemmer, John Curtis, and Brad Bogner.