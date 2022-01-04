The first baby born in 2022 at Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital was Ellis Lee Fitzpatrick, according to a press release from the healthcare provider Tuesday.

Ellis was born at 8:47 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 2, weighing 8 pounds, 15 ounces, and measuring 22 1/4 inches. Ellis’ parents are Paige and Evan Fitzpatrick of Ludington, who are first-time parents, according to the release.

Paige stated that Ellis is a name she and Evan both liked.

“Ellis’ middle name, Lee, is Evan’s father’s middle name,” she stated.

Having the first baby born in Ludington in 2022 made for an easy New Year’s resolution. “Become a parent!” Paige joked. “We thought he was going to come early, so we weren’t expecting him to be the New Year’s baby.”

Evan stated that Ellis’ safety was his biggest concern when the couple were having their baby during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Keeping Ellis safe while navigating all of the challenges a new baby and a pandemic bring were our main concerns,” Evan stated.

“The doctor and nurses were amazing, and made everything a thousand times better,” stated Paige.

One thing they will tell Ellis about meeting him for the first time has to do with his size.

“He has the biggest hands and feet ever,” stated Paige.

Both parents had a prediction of what Ellis’ career choice will be when he grows up.

“Probably the next captain of the Badger,” stated Paige.

“Or a kite surfing phenomenon,” stated Evan.Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital stated it warmly welcomed young Ellis Lee Fitzpatrick into the Ludington community.