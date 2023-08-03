The Mason County Chamber Alliance, in conjunction with Epworth Assembly and Epworth Church Association, announced the five finalists for the Momentum 5x5 Competition Thursday.
The winner of the business pitch competition will receive $5,000 in seed money Aug. 15.
Common Grace Birth Support, Gracious Giving, Love Ludington Tours, The Sandbox, and Smith Shire Essentials will each have five minutes to explain their business idea in front of a panel of judges and live audience at Epworth Heights. Momentum 5x5 Pitch Night is a free event that will begin at 5:30 p.m. and include a meet-and-greet with contestants, hors d'oeuvres from Gloria Ann’s Catering, and five business presentations, followed by the announcement of the top contender.
The Chamber Alliance of Mason County administers the Momentum 5x5 program to encourage new business in Mason County for participants who may need start-up funds to get their business ideas moving forward. Prize money and event hosting is sponsored jointly by the Epworth Assembly and the Epworth Church Association.
Common Grace Birth Support Common Grace Birth Support is a new business in Mason County, and it was awarded the People’s Choice Award in the Momentum Business Pitch Competition in May. Owners Maggie and Abigail Butler hope to win the $5,000 in prize money to assist them in marketing their birth education classes, birth doula services and postpartum doula care.
Gracious Giving Charlotte Nickelson is hoping to start Gracious Giving, a business that centers on curated gift boxes for all occasions on any budget. Nickelson would like to use grant money on advertising, supplies, bookkeeping services and a new website.
Love Ludington Tours Love Ludington Tours is a small business that specializes in hosting bus tours of Ludington-area businesses. Each tour gathers 25-55 individuals from the community and tourists visiting the area. Owner Bailey Richert hopes to win the $5,000 prize to make a strategic investment into her ability to charter her own bus tours with a small commercial passenger bus that would seat 20-25 people.
The Sandbox This food concessions business has locations at the north and south ends of Stearns Park Beach. Owners Lara and Zach Webster hope to add additional seating options, shade sails, pergolas and commercial umbrellas at the beach for local residents and visitors to enjoy.
Smith Shire Essentials This all-natural skincare company makes soaps and solid lotions bars that are aimed toward people with sensitive skin types, while also being sustainable with zero plastic waste. Owner Mel Smith hopes to use $5,000 in prize money for marketing via a vehicle and advertising via signage and sponsored ads.
Learn more about Momentum 5x5 at momentumstartup.org.