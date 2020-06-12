FiveCAP staff and volunteers banded together, wearing masks and gloves, social distancing, packing and distributing 1,851 food boxes to low-income people in Mason, Manistee, Lake and Newaygo counties during its quarterly food distribution of the Emergency Food Assistance Program on Thursday.
The program provides food every three months to income-eligible households. It is open to residents of all ages to help them extend their already stretched budget by providing nutritious foods and supporting basic needs.
On Wednesday, June 10, Commodity Supplemental Food Program (CSFP) food boxes were distributed to income-eligible senior citizens. This distribution program is every two months. It is designed to supplement the diets of low-income seniors, age 60 and older — a demographic that is often forced to make difficult choices when it comes to spending their fixed income.
The boxes provide some of the staples from each food group, and help seniors stretch their grocery budgets. In support of providing healthy eating habits and cost savings by growing foods, FiveCAP offers gardening and food preservation workshops annually.
To start their garden, each attendee receives a variety of vegetable plants, including green beans, tomatoes, squash, cucumbers, cabbage, corn, Roma tomatoes, green peppers, onions and broccoli.
This year, due to COVID-19 and the stay-at-home order, the annual gardening workshops in May were canceled. However, plants and handouts from MSU Master Gardeners were given out during the food distribution and are still available on a first come, first served basis.
For more information about FiveCAP programs and services, visit www.fivecap.org, contact the local office in your county or call (231) 757-3785. FiveCAP offices will resume services Monday, with regular business hours from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The agency has protocols in place for frequent sanitizing, temperature checks, masks and social distancing. Call first and do not enter the building if you are sick or have a temperature of above 100.4.