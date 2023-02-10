FiveCAP Inc.’s Walk for Warmth provides awareness and the opportunity for people to help families in their community that are in emergency situations… facing cold winter weather and no heat in their home, and no other means of assistance.
The annual fundraising event will be taking place on Saturday, Feb. 18, with registration starting at 9:30 a.m. The two-mile walk starts at 10 a.m., beginning and ending at the Community Church in Ludington, located at 109 N. Harrison S. Refreshments to follow.
“Pledge sheets are available on our website (www.fivecap.org) or at our office for those who want to use this week to collect contributions from their friends, family and coworkers,” stated FiveCAP Community Support Services Director Angela Anderson in a press release. “Advance registration is encouraged but not necessary, so if someone gets up Saturday morning and thinks, ‘I want to go for a walk,’ they are welcome to join us.”
Funds raised through Walk for Warmth help FiveCAP provide a safety net in emergency situations for when state or federal funding is not available; or for families just over the eligibility threshold for government assistance.
A Charitable Cash Contribution Form also available on FiveCAP’s website for those that cannot participate in the walk but would like to make a direct donation. All funds raised will be used to help heat homes of residents of Mason County.
For more information or to sign-up to walk, call or stop by the Mason County FiveCAP office, located at 302 N. Main St., Scottville, (231) 757-3785.