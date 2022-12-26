LOWELL — Flipstar Gymnastics sent a handful of gymnasts to the Holiday Handsprings Meet in Lowell before Christmas.

Ten competitors with the gym earned 47 medals within the top three including 25 championship medals.

“Although we didn’t have many team members compete at this meet due to illness, weather and the time of year, it was a great meet for those that did compete,” stated Flipstar coach Aimee Goff. “We’re really proud of all of these girls.

“It was the first away competition for a couple of the girls. To come away with an all-around champion in all levels that we had competitors is awesome,” she continued. “We are looking forward to our next away competition in January where we will have close to 30 of our Flipstar Team members competing.”

In the Xcel Bronze division, Flipstar had three competitors. Both Gretchen Reed and Jenny Vega were all-around champions. Vega was the champion on all events and Reed was the champion on vault, uneven bars and floor exercise and second place on balance beam.

Alyvia Goerbig brought home a second place all-around medal in addition to second place medals on vault, uneven bars and floor exercise and a champion medal on balance beam.

Flipstar had three Xcel Silver all-around champions in River Saya, Louisa Wilson and Abby Dodson as well as a second place all-around medalist in Bristol Jabrocki.

Wilson was the champion on all events. Dodson was the champion on vault, uneven bars and balance beam and second on floor exercise. Saya was the champion on floor exercise and was second on vault, uneven bars and floor exercise. Jabrocki was the champion on uneven bars and brought home medals for second on floor exercise and fourth on vault and balance beam.

Flipstar also had an all-around champion in the Xcel Gold division in Nina Frick. Frick was also the champion on uneven bars and floor exercise and second on vault and balance beam.

Jade Emick was second all-around in her age division and brought home medals for second on uneven bars, third on vault and floor exercise and fourth on balance beam.

Grace Hasenbank had podium finishes on all events with third on all of the individual events and third all-around.