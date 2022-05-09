ALPENA — Flipstar Gymnastics Center sent 31 gymnasts to the Michigan AAU State/District Meet in Alpena in late April with three state championship teams and a state runner-up.

“These 31 Flipstar gymnasts brought home 71 top-three medals with 25 of them being champions,” said Flipstar coach Aimee Goff. “We couldn’t be more proud of all of our Flipstar gymnasts. To bring home three first place team trophies and one second place trophy is unbelievable. It just shows all of the hard work and dedication that these girls put into gymnastics.”

Miriam Wilson was the sole Flipstar Gymnast to complete in the Xcel Diamond level, and she was the all-around champion along with winning each of the four events.

Destiny Laisure led the Flipstar Xcel Platinum team, earning the highest platinum all-around score regardless of age division. She won the balance beam for her age group, was the runner-up on the uneven bars and floor exercise and was third on the vault.

Carly Moffitt was a runner-up all-around as she won the uneven bars and floor exercise, second on the balance beam and fifth on the vault. Maya Malburg finished fourth all-around as she was third on the uneven bars and floor exercise, fourth on the balance beam and sixth on the vault.

“Team scores are comprised of the top-3 scores on each event, so for our Xcel Platinum Team to be state team champions with only three of them is incredible,” Goff said. “Since all of their scores counted, there was no room for error.”

The Flipstar Xcel Gold team was the team runner-up, led by Kaydence Taibl and Nina Frick as they were each third place all-around for their age group. Taibl won the uneven bars and was third on the floor exercise, fourth on the balance beam and fifth on the vault. Frick won the balance beam, was second on the floor exercise, fourth on the vault and seventh on the uneven bars.

Ava Johnson was fourth all-around, led by a third on the balance beam and floor exercise. Laney Bottrell was third on the uneven bars. Avery Heacock’s best event was in the floor exercise where she was fourth.

The Flipstar Xcel Silver team was the state champion for its level. Cara Siemiaszko led the team as she was the all-around champion for her age group. She was the runner-up on the uneven bars, balance beam and floor exercise while taking third on the vault.

Sierra Surd was second all-around, winning the floor exercise and taking third on the uneven bars and balance beam. Ainsley Albrecht and Grace Hasenbank were each third all-around for their ages. Hasenbank won the floor exercise and uneven bars and finished third on the balance beam. Albrecht was second on the uneven bars. Jade Emick was second in the vault. Sydney Morrisey was third on the floor exercise. Annika Heemstra’s best events were the uneven bars and floor exercise where she finished sixth.

The Flipstar Xcel Bronze team was led by Louisa Wilson, the all-around champion for her age group. Wilson swept all of the events, and she had the highest all-around score for all bronze competitors regardless of age.

Alaina Flanery was the all-around champion for her age division, winning individual titles in vault, balance beam and floor exercise. Laura Johnston and River Saya were runners-up all-around for their respective age divisions. Saya won the uneven bars, took second on the vault and balance beam and finished third in the floor exercise. Johnston was second on the uneven bars, balance beam and floor exercise.

Lily Meaney and Khloe Munsell each were third all-around for their respective age divisions. Meaney was third on the balance beam. Munsell was second on the balance beam and third on the vault.

Olivia Brandt was third on the balance beam. Zoei Bessonett was second on the uneven bars. Harper Stepka was third on the floor exercise. Abby Dodson’s best performance was in the floor exercise, taking fifth. Brooklyn Melvin and Bristol Jabrocki competed, and Melvin’s best finish a fourth on the balance beam and Jabrocki’s best a fourth on the vault and floor exercise. Finley Watson’s best finish was a third on the uneven bars. Millie Boyd was fourth on the balance beam. Naimh Gordon finishes sixth on the uneven bars, balance beam and floor exercise for her best finish.

“This was the first state meet for all of our Xcel Bronze competitors and the first competitive season for the majority of them. This was also the first state meet for the majority of our Xcel Silver team competitors and the first year competing at this level for all of them,” Goff said. “These 22 bronze and silver girls hit 88 out of 88 routines with no falls on any event, not even the 4-inch wide balance beam.”