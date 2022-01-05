FloraCraft, the world’s leading manufacturer of craft and floral foam products, announced longtime employees Linda DeVries and Bill Forrester were inducted into the company’s Class of 2021 Wall of Fame, according to a press release.

The FloraCraft Wall of Fame is dedicated to recognizing and honoring individuals who contributed to the success of the corporation. DeVries and Forrester are the fifth class to be inducted since the company established the tribute in 2017.

DeVries retired in 2014 as FloraCraft’s director of human relations. Her 32-year career began in 1981 as an administrative assistant for sales and customer service. Her exceptional people skills drew her to the human relations department where she eventually served as manager and director for more than two decades. DeVries played a key role in cultivating a people-first culture at FloraCraft by prioritizing a pleasant and safe working environment for plant and office team members.

Forrester retired in 1986 after 33 years serving in the mill room. He began his career as general labor, before working his way up in the organization to become the second shift supervisor of foliage mill room operations, which made all the floral special cut shapes, wreaths and emblems. Forrester’s hard work, dedication and leadership was critical during this time as the company began establishing itself as a leader in the floral foam industry. His legacy at the company lives on as his son, Mark, continues the same joyful spirit of his father as a member of the FloraCraft team.

“Linda and Bill were both tremendous leaders in their departments and helped us become who we are today,” stated FloraCraft President and CEO Eric Erwin, in the release. “They were part of important eras in the company’s history and contributed greatly to our growth internally and externally. I am so appreciative of their decades of service to our organization.”

Past inductees:

2017: Vic Burwell

2018: Gary Smith and Alfonso Padron

2019: Tim Clapper and Danny Johnson

2020: Judy Tomski and Jack Smith