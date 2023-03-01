FloraCraft, the world’s leading manufacturer and marketer of craft and floral foam, announced James Morkert has been promoted to vice president of people, safety and culture, according to a press release Wednesday morning.
In his new role, Morkert will collaborate with executive leadership to implement FloraCraft’s mission and goals through talent management, assess organizational success and market competitiveness and analyze data to identify talent acquisition, recruitment and retention needs. Morkert will also design and implement all organizational training programs and provide support in fostering a culture that values employee development, diversity, equity and growth.
Morkert assumes this role after serving as the organization’s director of human resources and safety from 2020-2023.
“James’s new role perfectly plays to his strengths as a leader and addresses the needs of our growing organization,” FloraCraft Chief Executive Officer Eric Erwin stated in the release. “He has exceeded expectations as a human resource professional while ensuring FloraCraft leads the way in safety compliance, employee wellbeing and growth. We are excited to see James flourish in this position and welcome change to maintain FloraCraft’s longstanding tradition of being a leader not only in the craft foam industry – but as a trusted employer and community partner.”
Morkert’s promotion follows the recent promotion of Steve Carlson to president. Carlson previously served as chief operating officer and has been with the organization for 20 years.
“This opportunity would not be possible without the growth I’ve experienced as a result of working with, learning from and being challenged by an amazing leadership team,” Morkert stated in the release. “I intend to strengthen FloraCraft’s company culture, implement the latest safety protocols and continue our legacy of being one of the best places to work in Michigan.”
Morkert holds a bachelor’s degree in human resource management from Western Michigan University. He also holds certifications from the Society for Human Resource Management, Board of Certified Safety Professionals and Level II MIOSHA General Industry Safety and Industrial Hygiene.