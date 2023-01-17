The Friends of Ludington State Park group is offering five Zoom programs about Ludington State Park at no cost to the public.

Scheduled sessions are:

• Ludington State Park Photography with Brad Reed at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23;

• Aquatic Invasive: Sea Lamprey with Alan Wernette, DNR park interpreter, at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23;

• Ludington State Park: Making Memories for Decades, with Jim Jensen of the Mason County Historical Society at 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 20;

• Invasive Species Management in and around the Ludington State Park with Bri Jasinski of the Mason-Lake Conservation District, Sara Bolan of AFFEW, and Jim Gallie, Ludington State Park manager, at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 4;

• State of the Ludington State Park with Jim Gallie, 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 25

"During the cold winter months, our Zoom sessions provide an opportunity for individuals to stay connected with and learn more about the Ludington State Park from the comfort of their own homes,” said Patrick O’Hare, FLSP president. “FLSP hopes individuals will take advantage of these free sessions so when they are then out at the LSP they can appreciate it even more.”

Register to receive the Zoom link at friendsofludingtonstatepark.org/upcomingevents.

Membership renewals also are due as 2023 begins. To join FLSP or renew memberships, to donate to support FLSP efforts to support Ludington State Park or to keep up activities visit friendsofludingtonstatepark.org.