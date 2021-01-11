SHERIDAN TWP. — The Mason County Sheriff's Office arrested a 39-year-old Fountain man on a count of home invasion second degree Saturday afternoon, according to a press release from Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole.
Deputies responded to a reported breaking-and-entering in-progress at 3:35 p.m. Saturday in the 2500 block of N. Larson Road in Sheridan Township. The homeowner arrived home to find a suspicious vehicle in his yard and the residence front door standing open, according to the release. The homeowner found a man inside the home, and the homeowner confronted him. The suspect fled the scene in a vehicle.
Based on information provided, including the suspect vehicle description, a “be on the lookout” was broadcast as deputies were responding. A conservation officer with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources patrolling the area spotted the suspect's vehicle and detained the him until deputies could arrive.
Several items were recovered from the suspect and his vehicle that were reportedly stolen from the victim’s home.
The man is lodged in the Mason County Jail awaiting arraignment.