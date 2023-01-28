SHERIDAN TWP. — The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle crash Friday evening on Stolberg Road near Tallman Lake Road in Sheridan Township where the driver died at the scene.
According to a press release from Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole, first responders were sent to the scene of the crash at 5:57 p.m., Friday. Deputies found a 2007 Pontiac G6 went off of Stolberg Road and struck a tree after traveling westbound. The driver, a 53-year-old Fountain man, was found in the vehicle unresponsive. Despite responders’ efforts, the driver passed away.
“It is believed the driver passed away as a result of a medical emergency and not from injuries sustained in the crash,” Cole stated.
Fountain Area Fire, Life EMS and the Michigan State Police Hart Post responded to the crash with the deputies. The incident remains under investigation.