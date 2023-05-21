A Fountain man was taken to a Grand Rapids hospital late Saturday night because of injuries suffered from what investigators believe to be a motorcycle-deer crash.
Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole stated in a release Sunday that first responders were called at 9:24 p.m. Saturday to a crash on Walhalla Road south of Barothy Road in Branch Township. When responders arrived, the 60-year-old Fountain man was found unconscious in the roadway “suffering from major injuries.”
Deputies found that the man was driving northbound on Walhalla Road when his motorcycle struck a deer, Cole stated. The man was ejected from the motorcycle after the collision. He was taken to a Grand Rapids-area hospital with critical injuries.
“Neither speed nor alcohol appear to have been factors in the crash,” Cole stated, “which remains under investigation by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Team.”
Deputies were assisted at the scene by the Branch Township and Custer Township fire departments, Life EMS and deputies with the Oceana County Sheriff’s Office.