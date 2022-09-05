The Miss Ludington Area Scholarship Program announced its four candidates Monday for the 2023 pageant this coming weekend.

The public is invited to attend the 2023 Miss Ludington Area Scholarship Pageant on Sunday, Sept. 11. The show begins at 4 p.m. and will take place at the Performance Hall at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts. Doors will open at 3:30 p.m.

Four candidates from Mason and Oceana counties will be taking the stage to compete in talent, private interview, on-stage interview, social impact initiative pitch and red carpet evening wear for a chance to win the title of Miss Ludington Area 2023 as well as scholarship money and awards. The pageant will be awarding five different scholarships totaling $3,000 for these local young women to use toward their education.

Miss Michigan 2022, Melissa Beyrand, will be joining the program as it crowns the next Miss Ludington Area, she will also be emceeing and sharing her talent on stage with us.

This year, the Miss Ludington Area Program is hosting the Little Miss Ludington Area Program, highlighting girls ages 3-9 as a fundraiser. This is a just “for fun” program and a winner will be chosen by drawing. The Little Miss Show begins at 2 p.m. at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts with eight entries vie for the first title of Little Miss Ludington Area!

Admission is $10 per person and is valid for both the Little Miss and Miss shows. Tickets are available on EventBrite, at www.missludingtonarea.org and on Facebook.

The 2023 Miss Ludington Area Candidates are:

• Athena Dila, 18, attends ASM Tech at West Shore Community College. Her talent will be in contemporary/lyrical dance, and her social impact platform is mental health in elementary-aged students.

• Aubrey MacIntosh, 18, attends Central Michigan University. Her talent will be a personal clarinet composition, and her social impact platform is the love of the arts.

• Andrea Shoop, 22, attends Aquinas College. Her talent is persuasive speech, and her social impact platform is mental health awareness

• Arianna Smith, 17, attends Grand Valley State University. Her talent will be a piano and vocal performance, and her social impact platform is healing the mind with the power of music.