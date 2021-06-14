A Holland woman and three children received minor injuries following a crash Friday afternoon in the City of Scottville.
Police Chief Matt Murphy said the 32-year-old woman and the three children were taken to Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Murphy said the woman was traveling eastbound on State Street at a high rate of speed at 1:44 p.m. The silver Kia she was driving struck a water tanker truck traveling south on Main Street causing the vehicle to go up on the sidewalk, spin around and strike the building at 143 E. Sate St., causing considerable damage.
The driver of the tanker truck, Jim Lehrbass of West Michigan Well Drilling, was not injured in the accident.
Murphy said speed was a factor in the accident, which remains under investigation.