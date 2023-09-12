The 2024 Miss Ludington Area candidates were announced Tuesday with four young women named.
The 2024 Miss Ludington Area Scholarship Pageant is Sunday, Sept. 24. The show will begin at 4 p.m. and will take place at the Performance Hall at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts. Doors will open at 3:30 p.m.
Four candidates from Mason and Oceana Counties will be taking the stage to compete in talent, private interview, on-stage interview, lifestyle and fitness and red carpet evening wear for a chance to win the title of Miss Ludington Area 2024 as well as scholarship money and awards. The pageant will be awarding four different scholarships totaling $3,000 for these local young women to use toward their education.
The candidates are:
Athena Dila, 19, University of Michigan. Her talent is lyrical dance and her social impact platform is “From Surviving to Thriving.”
Lanie Hutchinson, 19, Michigan State University. Her talent is monologue and her social impact platform is “Toys for Tots.”
Aubrey MacIntosh, 19, Central Michigan University. Her talent is clarinet composition and her social impact platform is “Inclusion in Musical Composition.”
Andrea Shoop, 23, West Shore Community College. Her talent is a gymnastics routine and her social impact platform is “Childhood Cancer Campaign.”
Miss Michigan 2023, Maya Schuhknecht, will be joining the event as the next Miss Ludington Area is crowned. Schuhknecht will also be emceeing and sharing her talent on stage.
Admission is just $10 per person and tickets are available on EventBrite, at missludingtonarea.org and linked on Facebook.
Miss Ludington Area Scholarship Pageant is an official Miss Michigan and Miss America Preliminary. Miss Ludington Area represents Mason, Manistee, Oceana and Lake counties.