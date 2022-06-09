Washington Avenue and Water Street improvements are expected to start Thursday, June 16, according to a letter sent to residents from the city dated June 7.
The project includes Washington Avenue from Water to Fourth streets in the Fourth Ward and Water Street between Washington and Madison avenues. It calls for not only replacing the pavement of the streets, but also the water mains and water services, the sanitary sewer and some sidewalk improvements, according to the letter.
The project is scheduled for two phases. The first phase is all of Water Street and Washington Avenue from Water to Second Street, and the city seeks a completion date by Sept. 15. The second phase is the remaining work on Washington Avenue, and it is expected to be completed by Nov. 14.
“The affected roads will be closed but will stay accessible to residents in the immediate construction area thorughout the project, except for short periods of time when pipe will be installed across the roads,” the letter states.
The city recognizes the businesses in those areas will be affected, it stated, and the city plans to work with each to minimize those impacts. Residents in Pere Point Village will have access maintained from First Street.
The city stated its contractor, Prein&Newhof, is expected to provide weekly updates on the project on a website. The web address is www.preinnewhof.com/resources/construction-updates/