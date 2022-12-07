The Old Kirke Museum will present area favorites Nick Veine and Ben Traverse in a free Christmas concert at 4 p.m. Sunday, thanks to underwriting by Sarah and John Helge. Both of these talented and accomplished musicians will offer something for everyone — blues, jazz, folk/country, bluegrass/old-time, Celtic and Christmas songs in the oldest Danish Lutheran Church building in America, which will have traditionally decorated Scandinavian Christmas trees.
The music journeys of longtime friends Veine and Traverse have long been intertwined. Both call Manistee their hometown.
Veine, with his award-winning band Awesome Distraction, provided Traverse with his first performing experience. They went on to explore different parts of the rich
tapestry of American music — Veine pursuing jazz in academia and Traverse digging deep into the traditions of folk music. This mutual love for music, history and collaboration gave rise to a new duo project celebrating traditional Irish pub songs, ballads and more. The collaboration has resulted in a new duo album soon on its way.
Along with the concert, the Old Kirke Museum will also have its "Tiny Towns & Trains II" exhibit in the Lower Exhibit Hall, an exhibit on the Scandinavian churches and the permanent Madsen Lumbering Diorama display.
Doors open at 3 p.m. The church is at 304 Walnut St. in Manistee.
For more information email oldkirkemuseum@gmail.com or visit the museum's Facebook page.