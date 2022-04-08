Professionals and volunteers from area businesses and youth-serving organizations are invited to free training at West Shore Community College from 8:30 a.m. to noon on Thursday, May 19.

The training will cover how to support young people and their families in completing the free application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) that is due each year for people who want financial aid to go to college.

Local scholarships through the Community Foundation for Mason County and the Mason County Promise also require FAFSA completion.

The National College Access Network states that high school seniors who complete their FASFA are 84% more likely to go to college. Historically, high school counselors are the sole helpers for students who need support, but the Mason and Oceana College Access Networks are teaming up to create a network of community-based coaches to help outside of school.

The training will be led by uAspire, a national organization that specializes in helping students afford college. The training will be offered both in-person at WSCC and online.

This training is offered at no cost, thanks to a grant from Michigan College Access Network.

Those interested in signing up can visit www.MasonCountyCAN.org or www.OceanaCAN.org to register.

Registration is on a first-come, first-served basis.