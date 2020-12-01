Most holiday memories center around the iconic presence of a Christmas tree. Families facing hard times this year can keep the tradition alive thanks to Chris Frederick, owner of Blue Earth Tree Farm in Ludington, who is again donating Christmas trees to FiveCAP.
“We are so grateful to Blue Earth Tree Farm for their continued support to help area families have a merrier Christmas,” stated FiveCAP Executive Director Mary Trucks in a press release. “For over a decade, they have provided us with trees to give to families who cannot afford to buy one. It’s really wonderful that we have trees available for these families so parents can build traditions with their children, and have that centerpiece for their holiday celebrations.”
Frederick gathers a band of volunteers each year on distribution day and together with FiveCAP staff and volunteers, they cut between 80 to 100 trees. The trees are taken back to each of the four counties in FiveCAP’s service area: Mason, Newaygo, Manistee and Lake counties.
Just as the tradition of decorating the tree is the official kickoff of the holiday season for many families, cutting trees and distributing them to appreciative families has become the traditional beginning of the season for both Frederick and FiveCAP.
The freshly cut trees will be given free of charge on a first come, first serve basis on Saturday, Dec. 5. Trees will be available at FiveCAP’s Johnson Road warehouse in Scottville beginning at 2 p.m. until they are gone. For more information, call the Mason County FiveCAP office at (231) 757-3785.