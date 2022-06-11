MANISTEE — A Free Soil man was injured as a result of a shooting that took place around 10 p.m., Friday, in the 2200 block of Maple Road in Filer Township, according to a press release from the Manistee County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff Brian Gutowski stated a 31-year-old Free Soil man was transported to Munson Manistee Hospital for "treatment of life-threatening injuries." A 37-year-old Manistee man is custody, "and there is not threat to the public."
Gutowski stated the scene was being processed by the Michigan State Police Crime Lab. The sheriff's office was assisted at the scene by the Manistee Police Department, the Little River Band of Ottawa Indian Tribal Police, the state police, the Manistee Fire Department and Manistee Central Dispatch.