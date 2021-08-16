The Ludington Area Center for the Arts will once again host its Courtyard Concert Series this summer in its newly revamped courtyard. These intimate outdoor concerts will take place the first and third Tuesday of August, September and October at 7 p.m. The series includes performances by:
• Fremont John (Tuesday, Aug. 17)
• Mike Lenich (Aug. 31)
• Bog Wizard (Sept. 7)
• Madeline Cooper (Sept. 21)
• Evan Allen (Oct. 5)
• Cheryl Wolfram (Oct. 19)
Tickets are $5 and are available to purchase in person at the LACA gift shop, by calling (231) 845-2787 or online at ludingtonartscenter.square.site/courtyard-concerts. In order to keep these concerts "intimate" LACA will only be selling 30 tickets per concert.
The concerts are BYOC (Bring Your Own Chair).