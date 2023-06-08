The Friends of Ludington State Park-sponsored 2023 Summer Program Series begins Tuesday, June 13, with music from Michigan folk legends, Ruth and Max Bloomquist.
The series of music, nature and family programming is offered on Tuesday and Saturday evenings at 7 p.m. at the amphitheater at Ludington State Park. One show, Chloe Kimes and her band, Tuesday, July 18, will be on the beach at the Lake Michigan beach house.
In case of inclement weather, music and programs take place inside the Lake Michigan Beach House.
“We are ready to kick off the 2023 season of Music and Adventure Programs every Tuesday and Saturday evenings at the State Park,” stated Gary Hearing, FLSP vice president and summer program chair, in a press release. “With music performances from Dixie jazz, blues, folk, Celtic, old time, classic rock and more. This year’s programs will include a magician, birds of prey, reptiles and amphibians. Always an enjoyable evening in the amphitheater under the canopy of the forest. We hope to see you there.”
Park interpreter Alan Wernette is instrumental in arranging the series over the years.
“We invite you out to hear a great variety of music and family-friendly programming,” Wernette said.
There is no charge to attend, but donations are accepted during the show to offset costs. Donations can also be made online at https://friendsofludingtonstatepark.org.
"FLSP is excited to provide entertainment and adventure programing at the LSP again this summer,” stated Patrick O’Hare, FLSP president. "This free entertainment brings together those camping at the state park as well as members of the community for fun and memorable events. A huge thank you to our many donors whose generosity makes this series a reality."
The line-up is as follows:
Ruth & Max Bloomquist Michigan, folk legends, Tuesday
Selkie Sounds, Celtic music trio, June 17
80 Cows, acoustic folk, bluegrass, June 20
Third Coast Swing, jazz classics Django-style, June 24
Live Birds of Prey, owls, hawks, more, June 27
Olivia Kimes & Jacob Wolfe, folk, bluegrass, July 1
Nick Veine, singer-songwriter, July 5
Shari & Wyatt Knapp, bluesy Americana, July 8
Live Birds of Prey, owls, hawks, more, July 11
Canopy Space, alternate folk duo, July 15
Chloe Kimes and Band, Nashville Americana, July 18 (at Lake Michigan Beach House)
Plain Jane Glory, Neo-folk Americana, July 22
The Langford Lads, Irish-old time-folk blend, July 25
Michigan Reptiles Amphibians, July 29 (at Lake Michigan Beach House display 1-5 p.m.; amphitheater program 7 p.m.)
Steve Berkemeier, folk, country, classic rock, Aug. 1
Skipski Magic, family fun, Aug. 5
Mark Dvorak, folk singer-songwriter, Aug. 8
Uneven Ground, Irish folk, pub music, Aug. 12
Mike Lenich, acoustic folk, rock, originals, Aug. 19
Salt City Dixie Jazz Band, toe-tapping Dixie jazz, Aug. 26
Eric Engblade, folk-rock, Sept. 2
For more information on Friends of Ludington State Park, updates on concerts and other activities, membership information, or to make a donation, visit https://friendsofludingtstatepark.org Event updates also are posted on the Friends of Ludington State Park Facebook page.