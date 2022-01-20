Friends of Ludington State Park again this winter is offering several online programs. Scheduled topics include the history of Big Sable Point Lighthouse, a look at the Great Lakes and a state of the Ludington State Park presentation.

"We received very positive feedback from the virtual sessions we conducted in 2021 and decided to cover some additional topics this year,” said Patrick O’Hare, FLSP board president.

All programs are offered at no cost to participants through Zoom. To receive the link to the one-hour programs, register online at https://friendsofludingtonstatepark.org/Upcomingevents.

Here’s a brief overview of the 2022 series:

• Big Sable Lighthouse History, Tuesday, January 25, 7 to 8 p.m.

Peter Manting, executive director of the Big Sable Lighthouse Points Keepers Association (SPLKA), presents the history of the Big Sable Lighthouse.

• Great Lakes, Past, Present and Future, Tuesday, February 15, 7 to 8 p.m.

Alan Wernette, Ludington State Park interpreter, will discuss the past, present and future of the Great Lakes.

• State of the Ludington State Park, Tuesday, April 26, 7 to 8 p.m.

Ludington State Park Manager Jim Gallie will review the past year at Ludington State Park and discuss park improvements underway and in the works.

For more information on these events or on how to become a member of, donate to, or volunteer with, visit https://friendsofludingtonstatepark.org/