AMBER TWP. — Mason County Reformed Church was recently awarded a $5,000 grant to fight food insecurity by the Farm Bureau Insurance of Michigan Agent Charitable Fund.
Funds will benefit the church’s Hand2Hand Program, which mobilizes schools and churches to provide nutritious food to children over the weekend. The program will provide nutritious weekend meals to at least 100 children this school year.
Mason County Reformed Church is one of eight organizations throughout the state to receive a Feeding the Future Grant from the fund. Organizations were nominated by a local Farm Bureau Insurance agent and selected by a committee of fund donors based on the need of the organization, population being served and overall goal of the program. In 2022, a total of $180,000 will be awarded through this grant program. The next round of Feeding the Future Grants are open now and six additional organizations will each receive a $5,000 grant.
Farm Bureau Agent Matthew Knizacky nominated the Mason County Reformed Church for the grant. Knizacky plans to help raise additional funds for the program as well as help fill backpacks for local children.
The fund, whose mission is to end hunger in Michigan, is a donor-designated fund administered through the Michigan Foundation for Agriculture. The foundation, a 501©3 governed by Michigan Farm Bureau’s board of directors, positively contributes to the future of Michigan agriculture. Through grant programs like Feeding the Future, Farm Bureau agents, clients and partners provide food and educational programs to Michigan residents struggling with hunger and aid the more than 3,000 hunger-relief agencies throughout the state.