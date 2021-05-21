SCOTTVILLE — Gateway to Success Academy will launch its first-ever online school store from its website, with student-made products as well as apparel and other gear featuring the school’s logo and mascot.

The store is scheduled to open on Wednesday, May 26 with special Market Day products available through June 1. Proceeds will benefit class projects and student experiences.

G2S is a free public charter school open to all sixth- through 12th-grade students. The school’s instructional model is project-based learning, which teaches curriculum through hands-on projects and experiences.

“Your purchase doesn’t just show that you bought something, it shows that you are supportive of what students are doing here and helping them grow as people,” said G2S seventh-grader Al Koopman.

Middle school students are learning to use the vinyl cutter and 3D printer to produce stickers and key fobs.

Initial proceeds from G2S gear sales will support a camping trip the middle school is taking from May 24-26 at CranHill in Rodney. While there, students will participate in activities to help foster team- and community-building skills. Activities that students will participate in include rock-climbing, hiking, horseback riding, canoeing, target sports and orienteering.

“We also have two groups from the 11th grade selling hand-made products as part of their economics project called Market Day,” said Erica Karmeisool, G2S project coordinator. “It’s been very exciting to watch the students learn by actually becoming entrepreneurs.”

The two student groups developed the mock corporations Retro Resin and Natural Endeavors. The students are currently in the final stages of preparing their products and working with Karmeisool to get the information uploaded to the school’s online store. The group showing the highest profit margin will receive special recognition.

“Students were tasked with creating a corporation that would design, manufacture and sell a product with the goal of understanding market economics, business structures and the way a loan works,” explained teacher Melissa Zumbach.

In each group, students were assigned the roles of CEO, CFO, COO, marketing manager and production manager.

Zumbach said it was fun watching them take their ideas from start to finish and learn to manage time, problem-solve and evaluate themselves and each other.

“There are so many real-world applications in this project that make it especially meaningful for students,” she said.

Madison Dennis, who acted as the CEO of Retro Resin, said her group’s business is selling handmade paper and resin cover notebooks, along with some resin phone cases.

“Retro Resin focuses on having an eco-friendly path while including pieces of art that will last forever,” Dennis said. “Our resin is not biodegradable; however, our paper is 100-percent recycled and handmade.”

Chelsea Hammond is in the CEO role for Natural Endeavors. She said her business has a wide variety of wire-wrapped necklaces and rings for both men and women.

“Our aesthetic for our company is showing the beauty of nature and showcasing it in the art of jewelry,” Hammond said. “The jewelry is one-of-a-kind and unique …”

The G2S online store will officially open at 9 a.m. Wednesday, May 26 at www.g2sacademy.net. Visitors will see a link to the store on the homepage. Market Day items will be available from May 26 through June 1. G2S gear will be available ongoing.

“This is a longterm experience that we aim to develop with students year after year,” Karmeisool said. “This process teaches the basics of production and graphic design, along with time, money and customer management skills.”