The Mason County Garden Club hosted its annual flower show Aug. 6 and 7 with the theme of “Our Solar System.”
The show was hosted at the library in Ludington with awards being given in several categories across a handful of divisions. All entries were judged, and the display was decorated by Julie Tews with hand-painted paper planets and stars suspended from the ceiling with accent lighting.
In the horticulture division, Tews won three awards of merit, two arboreal awards and the sweepstakes award. The sweepstakes award goes to the person with the most blue ribbons in horticulture.
Melanie Bettinger won an award of merit as well as the award of horticulture excellence, the top award in horticulture. Mary Jo McElry of the Portage Lake Garden Club won an award of merit, too.
In the design division, Diane Nemitz won two awards: the table artistry award and the division’s top prize, the award of design excellence. Carol Copeland won the designer’s choice award. Judy Olson won the novice award.
The educational award went to Gwen Jackson, and Terry Baldwin won the botanical arts photography award.
The Mason County Garden Club is affiliated with the Michigan Garden Clubs and the National Garden Clubs.