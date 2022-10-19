The Garden Club of Pentwater met on Tuesday, Oct. 18 and created 71 “Cups of Cheer” to take to residents of the Oceana County Medical Care facility. The floral cups were created with fresh greens and cuttings from members’ gardens as well as fresh flowers from Shelby Floral.
The club hopes that these Cups of Cheer bring smiles and brighten the day for care facility residents.
The Garden Club of Pentwater meets the third Tuesday during the months of April through November. The next meeting will be at 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 15, at Up North Market where the club will make Thanksgiving centerpieces.
The purpose of the Garden Club of Pentwater is to promote knowledge and love of gardening, to beautify the community and to understand and conserve natural resources. For more information, write to Garden Club of Pentwater, P.O. Box 613, Pentwater, MI 49449.