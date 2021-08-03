The Mason County Garden Club is hosting its annual flower show Friday and Saturday at the Mason County District Library in Ludington.

The show is from 3:30 to 6 p.m., Friday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday.

The show’s theme for the year is “Our Solar System,” and the entries will include four different divisions this year, according to Melinda Dougherty of the club.

Dougherty said the purpose of the show is to educate club members and the viewing public, stimulate interest in horticulture and floral design, provide an outlet for creative expressions and convey the objectives of the National Garden Club to the community.

The first division is horticulture inspiration with a salute to the planets.

It is the only division non-members of the Mason County Garden Club can take part in.

Those with questions about the division should call Sharon Mormon at 231-843-8539.

The second division is design inspirations with a salute to the sun.

The designs will include permitted plant and non-plant materials.

The third division is an educational exhibit inspirations with a salute to the orbit of Mason County.

The educational exhibits will include White Pine Village, veterans parks and Victory Wildlife Sanctuary.

The fourth division is botanical arts photography with a salute to the Earth.

This division includes all nature-related photography.

The photography division will be judged by local professional photographers while the horticulture and designs will be judged by accredited National Garden Club judges.