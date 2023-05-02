MANISTEE — The Manistee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a missing fisherman on the Manistee River near Tippy Dam, Sheriff Brian Gutowski stated in a press release late Monday night.
According to the release, witnesses reported that a man that was fishing from his anchored boat was no longer seen from the boat at 4:55 p.m. Monday. The man, believed to be 49 and from Gladwin, was sought by by searchers from a variety of agencies.
Gutowski stated searchers looked into the night and as weather conditions worsened. As of 11 p.m., the search was called off and he stated the search was scheduled to begin again Tuesday morning.
“We ask that the public avoid the Tippy Dam area during the operation.”
Searchers were from the sheriff’s office, the Little River Band of Ottawa Indian Tribal Officers, Michigan State Police, U.S. Coast Guard, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, the Dickson Township Fire Department, Mobile Medical Response and the dive team from both the sheriff’s office and Manistee Police Department, Gutwoski said. They were assisted by Manistee Central Dispatch and Manistee County Emergency Management.