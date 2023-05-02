MANISTEE — Searchers located the body of a missing 49-year-old Gladwin man approximately 1/2 mile from where his anchored boat was recovered on Tuesday afternoon near Tippy Dam, according to a press release from Manistee County Sheriff Brian Gutowski.
Gutowski, in a release late Monday night, stated that officials began searching for the man Monday evening. According to the release, witnesses reported that a man that was fishing from his anchored boat was no longer seen from the boat at 4:55 p.m. Monday. The man was sought by by searchers from a variety of agencies.
Gutowski stated Monday night searchers looked into the night and as weather conditions worsened. As of 11 p.m., the search was called off and he stated the search was scheduled to begin again Tuesday morning.
On Tuesday, Gutowski stated that officials believe “this incident is an accidental drowning, and we have no reason to believe there is any foul play involved.”
The sheriff’s office was assisted Tuesday by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources and the Northern Michigan Mutual Aid Task Force Dive Team.
The Manistee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a missing fisherman on the Manistee River near Tippy Dam, Sheriff Brian Gutowski stated in a press release late Monday night.
Searchers on Monday were from the sheriff’s office, the Little River Band of Ottawa Indian Tribal Officers, Michigan State Police, U.S. Coast Guard, the DNR, the Dickson Township Fire Department, Mobile Medical Response and the dive team from both the sheriff’s office and Manistee Police Department, Gutwoski said. They were assisted by Manistee Central Dispatch and Manistee County Emergency Management.