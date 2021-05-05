The Lakeshore Food Club, the Ludington Area Center for the Arts, Circle Rocking S Children's Farm and other local organizations were among the recipients of grants from the Great Lakes Energy (GLE) People Fund, which awarded more than $263,000 to charitable and community organizations this cycle.
The People Fund set a new organizational record, surpassing the 2020 amount by $35,000.
The granted funds were awarded to 82 charitable and community organizations throughout Great Lakes Energy’s 26-county service area, which stretches from Kalamazoo to the Mackinac Straits.
Seventeen groups serving Great Lakes Energy’s central service district received $34,102.40 in People Fund grants in the first granting cycle of 2021.
The Lakeshore Food Club received $3,000 for membership software; the Ludington Area Center for the Arts received $3,000 for crEATivity art kits, contingent on raising the remainder of the funding; Circle Rocking S Children's Farm received $2,000 for LED lights, building repairs and toner; the Mason County Historical Society received $2,500 for the Burn's farmhouse renovation, contingent on raising the remainder; the Western Michigan Fair Association received $2,500 for an observation deck with a handicap ramp; the Western Michigan Old Engine Club received $1,000 for an education day; Staircase Youth Services received $500 for the Back to School Backpack Bonanza; the Riverton Firefighters Association received $2,400 for PPE replacement; Grant Township Fire and Rescue, Manistee, received $2,400 for a low-angle rescue equipment enhancement; and Bread of Life food pantry in Baldwin received $2,500 for a storage building and facility update, contingent on raising the remainder of the funding.
Other recipients from the central area are:
• Stehouwer Free Clinic, Cadillac: $1,900 for a office equipment;
• Luther Area Public Library, Luther: $1,000 for an AWE Early Literacy Station and VMI2500 Disc Repair Machine;
• Luther Fire District No. 1, Luther: $2,000 for a snowmobile;
• Lake County Sheriff Office, Baldwin: $2,500 for the Lake County Sheriff's Explorer program;
• Sauble Township, Irons: $1,902.40 for a flag pole project;
• Rose Lake Youth Camp, LeRoy: $1,000 for a campfire upgrade and flag replacement; and
• Junior Achievement of the Michigan Great Lakes Inc., Grand Rapids: $2,000 for equipping Manistee County youth for success;
GLE President and CEO Bill Scott was pleased with the record amount awarded.
“To have already exceeded the total amount that was granted in 2020 in our first cycle of 2021 is very exciting,” Scott stated. “There is no more appropriate time than now for our People Fund contributors to make such an impressive statement, and difference, in our community.”
Grants are funded by contributions from electric cooperative members, who round up their bills. Those who wish to start contributing are encouraged to enroll in the People Fund online at gtlakes.com or by contacting Great Lakes Energy’s office.
The Great Lakes Energy People Fund is accepting applications from local nonprofit organizations for the final 2021 grant cycle.
The deadlines for letters of intent is Oct. 1 with grant applications due by Oct. 15. Visit www.gtlakes.com/people-fund to submit an application.