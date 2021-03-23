Goodman one of 75 in state named Phi Theta Kappa All-Michigan Academic team
LANSING — Two West Shore Community College students with one from Fountain were named to the Phi Theta Kappa All-Michigan Aca-demic team, the Michigan Community College Association announced Tuesday.
Samantha Goodman, a graduate of Mason County Eastern and Fountain resident, was one of the 75 community college students named to the list. Bear Lake’s Margaret Bradford was the only other student at West Shore Community College to be of the 75 named to the team across the state.
Students are nominated by their colleges based on academic achievement, community service involvement and leadership accomplishment, according to the release from the association. To be part of Phi Theta Kappa, a national honor society for high-achieving college students, students must have a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or higher and have completed at least 12 hours of coursework towards an associate or bachelor’s degree.
“Michigan’s community colleges are proud to have 75 outstanding students joining the Phi Theta Kappa All-Michigan Academic Team this year,” stated Michael Hansen, president of the Michigan Community College Association, int eh release. “These impressive students showcase the bright talent that we have at Michigan’s community colleges and I can’t wait to see them continue to grow as part of the PTK All-Michigan Academic team.”