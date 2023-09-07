MANISTEE — A Grand Rapids man was arraigned Thursday for a felony count of delivering/manufacturing less than 50 grams of butyryl fentanyl, according to a press release from the Manistee Police Department.
According to the release from Manistee Police Chief Joshua Glass, Edreese Mali, 23, was arraigned in 85th District Court by Judge Jared Henry on the single charge. Officers made a traffic stop on U.S. 31 in Manistee on Tuesday, and officers were assisted by officers from the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians Department of Public Safety and its K9 unit.
Henry set the bond at $35,000 cash/surety, according to the release.
Glass stated that residents are encouraged to report suspicious activity, and the reports can be submitted anonymously to Manistee County Central Dispatch.