A Grand Rapids man was arraigned in 79th District Court Sunday on charges of open murder and others from an incident Friday morning in Free Soil Township.
Mark Lazon Casterman, 58, was arraigned on a felony count of homicide open murder statutory short form, a felony count of operating under the influence causing death, a felony count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied causing death and a felony count of operating under the influence of liquor third offense. A $1 million cash or surety bond was set.
According to a press release from Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole Sunday afternoon, that Melissa Sue Casterman, 45, of Grand Rapids, was the woman killed in a vehicle-pedestrian crash late Friday morning where Mark Casterman allegedly struck her.
“Detectives and crash investigators have been working throughout the weekend to put the events of Friday back together,” Cole stated in the release. “This has included collecting evidence from the roadway, the vehicle and the victim along with the measuring tire makes and reviewing security cameras in the area of where this tragedy took place.”
Cole stated that Melissa Casterman was initially driving a 2013 Lincoln MKX south on U.S. 31 south on Freeman Road when the married couple began to argue. She pulled to the southbound shoulder of the road, exited the car, crossed the highway and began to walk south along the northbound shoulder.
Mark Casterman allegedly then got behind the wheel and drove twice past Melissa Casterman “before doing a final U turn in front of Freeman Creek Equipment,” Cole stated in the release.
Cole stated Mark Casterman then allegedly accelerated south on U.S. 31, crossed the center line, traveled down the northbound should and struck the victim.
“The victim was killed instantly,” Cole stated in the release.
“Although I am heartbroken that such an event could play out in our community and done so publicly for innocent citizens to witness, I am grateful to our investigators,” Cole stated. “They worked tirelessly throughout the weekend putting this case together and did so with the commitment of finding the truth and seeking justice for the victim.
“Our area’s first responders put their Friday aside in an effort to save a life and spent hours re-routing traffic while our deputies worked the scene,” Cole continued. “I am equally thankful for all they did as well to keep my folks safe at the scene.”
A probable cause hearing for Mark Casterman was scheduled for Sept. 27.