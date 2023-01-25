The Grands Rapids man involved in Tuesday's two-vehicle crash on the U.S. 10 and U.S. 31 bypass in Scottville has died as a result of critical injuries.
Cole Brian Jay Elzinga, 63, of Grand Rapids, passed away at 5:40 p.m. Tuesday, Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole stated Wednesday in a press release.
"The Kent County Medical Examiner’s Office notified the Mason County Sheriff’s Office that Mr. Elzinga had passed away as a result of injuries sustained in the crash," Cole stated.
The crash occurred around 7:22 a.m., when Elzinga's 2014 Dodge Ram hit slick conditions while traveling northbound on U.S. 31. Elzinga lost control of the vehicle, which spun out and into the path of a southbound semi, as the Daily News reported Tuesday.
The semi, which was an Allied Waste Systems truck, "struck the pickup truck in the passenger side door causing major damage to both vehicles and critical injuries to the driver of the pickup truck," according to Cole.
Cole added that the driver of the Allied Waste Systems truck has been identified as Joseph Allen Richards, 42, of Manistee.
Richards was uninjured in the crash, which remains under investigation by the sheriff's office.