SCOTTVILLE — A Grand Rapids man is in critical condition following a vehicle crash Tuesday morning on the U.S. 10/U.S. 31 bypass involving a Chevy pick-up and a Republic Services waste truck.

The crash occurred around 7:23 a.m., according to Chief Deputy Oscar Davila of the Mason County Sheriff’s Office.

Davila told the Daily News at the scene that two vehicles and one waste disposal truck were involved in the crash.

The crash occurred when the male driver of a Dodge pick-up truck hit slick conditions while heading northbound onto U.S. 31.

“A vehicle that was traveling (northbound) … lost control in the slushy and snowy roads (and) struck a waste truck,” Davila said. “The man is critical at this point.”

Davila said the second vehicle, a white van, ran into some debris from the crash on the road but was not damaged.

The Grand Rapids man was taken to Corewell Health Ludington Hospital, according to Davila.

The bypass was blocked off at the U.S. 31 at the intersection with U.S. 10, and also at the intersection of North Scottville Road and U.S. 31. A roadblock was also set up at West Johnson and North Scottville roads.

Investigators with the sheriff’s office are looking into the crash, and Davila said more information about the crash will be released soon.