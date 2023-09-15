FREE SOIL TWP. — A Grand Rapids woman died as the results of a vehicle-pedestrian crash late Friday morning on U.S. 31 south of Freeman Road in Free Soil Township, according to a press release from Mason County Sheriff’s Kim Cole.
Cole stated in the release that a preliminary investigation “suggests the female exited the suspect vehicle north of the crash scene and started walking southbound down the northbound shoulder. The driver of the suspect vehicle pulled onto U.S. 31, southbound, and crossed the center line, striking the victim.”
The unidentified driver was arrested at the scene for operating while intoxicated causing death and driving on a revoked license causing death.
“His identity is being withheld at this time,” Cole stated in the release.
The Mason County Crash Reconstruction Team and Mason County Detective Bureau continue to investigate.
Cole stated the detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in the matter.
“Anyone who may have witnessed this event or had been traveling in the area of U.S. 31 and Freeman Road around the time of (this) call, is asked the call Det. Steve Hansen with the Mason County Sheriff’s Office,” Cole stated.
The office can be reached at 231-843-3475 extension 128 or the Mason-Oceana County 911 Center at 800-364-7332.