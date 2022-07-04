The sound of buzzing drones filled the air at Sandcastles Children’s Museum on Wednesday and Thursday as long-awaited drone workshops took place, with approximately 40 kids in attendance.
The children’s museum was awarded a grant from the Great Lakes Energy People Fund in spring 2020 to purchase drones and pay instructor fees for the workshop.
Complications due to the Covid-19 pandemic delayed the workshop until this summer.
“The grant from Great Lakes Energy People Fund allowed Sandcastles to purchase eight Tello learning drones and hire one of the best teachers in our area to teach kids how to use them,” Executive Director Kristin Korendyke said. “We are grateful for the opportunity to bring this kind of STEM learning to kids at Sandcastles.”
Instructor Chad Riffle taught kids aged 5 to 14 to operate the drones using iPads to control their movement. The kids also learned to use code to pilot the movement of the drones. Kids were given instruction on drone safety and learned about real-world uses for drones.
After practicing their skills, with a few minor crashes, the students were able to navigate their drones through an obstacle course using careful and precise movements.
The grant from Great Lakes Energy People Fund will allow the museum to offer more drone workshops in the fall and winter as well.
The museum is currently open from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from noon to 4 p.m. Sundays.