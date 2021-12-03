This is my favorite time of the year for so many reasons. I love the lights aglow at night, the festive colors all around. Walking downtown listening to the music in the shops that remind us that it is the most wonderful time of the year.

Unfortunately, that is not the case for so many families in our community. For many, this time of the year can be described as stressful, overwhelming and disappointing. Colder weather brings higher utility costs. In October, the Energy Information Administration released a press briefing that natural gas utilities will see a national average increase of 30%.

According to the USDA, at home food costs (groceries) are 5.4% higher than they were just a year ago. Simply put, when you are struggling to make ends meet, the holiday season can be hard. Add in the staggering inflation we are currently experiencing, and hard can easily become unbearable.

Recently my family did a bit of Christmas shopping out of town. My daughter and I ran into a small store and as soon as we entered, I knew I was in trouble (I struggle in claustrophobic situations). Crowded does not even begin to describe this store. As I made my way deeper in, panic began to set in. I felt out of control and found myself feeling unsafe. There were just too many people there for my comfort. I had to get out and had to get out fast!

As we drove home later that night, I reflected on that experience and how I felt — unsure of my surroundings, vulnerable and completely out of control. I started thinking about our neighbors who are struggling so hard right now and how they feel the same emotions as they navigate these days.

Feeling of unsureness, vulnerability and that of being out of control. Needing others to provide basic needs is a hard, often frightening place to be.

Every day at the Lakeshore Food Club we welcome new members and have found that many did not know about the food club until someone referred them to us such as a friend, a pastor or an agency in town.

A few weeks ago, a gentleman came into the food club to “just check us out.” A friend thought he would benefit by becoming a member. He shared with me that he lives on disability and struggles each month, and recently the struggle was getting harder because while the cost of virtually everything was climbing rapidly, his disability check continues to stay the same.

As he walked our aisles and saw some of his favorite foods stocked, he kept telling me over and over, “this is going to help so much! I am already adding in my head how much this is going to save me each month!”

A few days later I happened to be in my office when he came back to sign up as a new member. I went out to chat with him, and I cannot explain the joy and relief he expressed. He kept saying over and over, “thank you, thank you, thank you.”

That evening, we changed the life and trajectory of a gentleman in our community. And he is not alone. Each month more than 1,500 households walk through our doors to find help and hope for better days.

The holidays are just around the corner. Many of us are making lists, baking treats and out on the prowl for that perfect gift. As we go about our holiday plans, let’s remember our neighbors who may not be experiencing the same joy of the season. Let’s reach out in love and care for one another. This is a community that takes care of their own and is a community of generosity.

The Lakeshore Food Club, located at 920 E Tinkham Ave., Ludington, is an income-based, nonprofit grocery store providing dignified access to fresh, healthy foods and other essential resources. Membership is open to those living at or below 200% of the federal poverty guidelines. There is a monthly membership fee of $10, which allows members to shop with points based on their household size.

The Lakeshore Food Club is a 501©(3) organization that relies solely on local funding through individual and corporate donors, and local grants. For more information, visit www.lakeshorefoodclub.org.