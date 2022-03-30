Three students from O.J. DeJonge Middle School in Ludington were named local winners in the 53rd annual American & Me Essay Contest, sponsored by Farm Bureau Insurance.

The three students who earned first, second and third place awards for their school are Katherine Gronstal, first place; Tyler Albrecht, second place; and Ian Lundberg, third place. All three received award certificates for their achievement. As the school’s first place winner, Gronstal’s name will also be engraved on a plaque for permanent display in the school.

The school’s participation in the contest was sponsored by Farm Bureau Insurance agent Wayne Brown of Ludington.

Gronstal’s essay advanced to the state competition where the top 10 in Michigan are selected. The top 10 winners are annoucned in April, and those 10 will receive a plaque, medallion and $1,000. Farm Bureau Insurance also presents the 10 schools the winners represent with a $1,000 and an additional $500 if the school is represented by an agent.

The state awards day is May 31 in Lansing.

The topic for the contest this year was “My personal Michigan hero.”

My hero

Imagine someday, someone coming up to you and asking, “Who is your hero?” Who would your hero be? My Michigan hero is my mom, O’Nealya Gronstal. My mom has always been on top of things and looking on the bright side. She is a very inspiring person to me and to the others she works for and with. She has been a huge help to the community during the pandemic. Her kindness and hard work have led her to be the best mom and person anyone has ever known. Because of her determination, love for the kitchen, helpfulness, and giving, she is my hero.

One of the things that my mom is best at doing is looking on the bright side of situations. For example when were just moving, I wanted nothing to do with it. It was right before COVID hit, I had no intention of moving, and wanted to stay exactly where we were. But my mom told me that it would be the best and the worst regret of a lifetime if we didn’t. She was exactly right, this is the best place to be and I most likely would have regretted it if we haven’t.

My mom loves being in the kitchen. On Sundays, she’ll either be cleaning out the pantry, fridge, or making soups for the rest of the week. She also brings friends’ dinner too. Either it is for hospital reasons or just to be a nice neighbor. One Christmas break, my mom and I made cinnamon rolls for our neighborhood. It was lots and lots of flour and powdered sugar. Another year, she made apple crisp for both of our neighbors and they really enjoyed them. She spreads joy through the kitchen.

Pretty much all of her jobs involved helping people in need. Either homeless shelter or donations, she helps people. Right before the big shut down in March due to COVID, she got the opportunity to be the director of the Lakeshore Food Club. That’s where she is now. Working in order to give people food who can’t afford it. When COVID first hit, they had to shut down for a little while. Around mid to late March, she made the food club into a food distribution center until they could reopen. They did that along with other produce distrubtions with other people until right before Thanksgiving. Along with the food distributions, she also helped with a food distribution for Thanksgiving where people got the turkey and side dishes you would normally see on the table on Thanksgiving. Although the food club was closed for a certain amount of time, people were still getting the things they needed.

“You have to act as if it were possible to radically change the world. And you have to do it all the time.” — Angela Davis.

This quote perfectly fits my mom, and if someone came up to me and asked who my hero is, my answer woudld be my mom. She has not only helped her family but also the community during the pandemic. She is an inspiration to my life and others. She is a hardworking mother who is always in a good mood. Her kindness for others and thoughfulness is why she is my hero. Thank you mom for being the most amazing person I could ever know and have in my life.