Registration ends May 30 for the 3-on-3 Charity Gus Macker basketball tournament at Stearns Park Beach. The 30th anniversary of the event in Ludington is set for June 18-19 with bracket play for athletes of all ages.

A slam-dunk contest, music, merchandise, trophies and an all-new food court will add a festive flair to the tournament grounds on Father’s Day weekend.

Register by May 30 at www.macker.com/local/ludington-mi.

Gus Macker in Ludington is a charity event, benefiting local sports and service clubs, and organizers are looking forward to making significant donations again this year. The event is organized by the Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce and supported by numerous business sponsors.

In 2019, Ludington tournament resulted in more than $27,500 in donations back to the community. The Family Resource Center and high school athletic departments were among the recipients.

The tournament has been called off the last two years due to COVID-19, so the Chamber of Commerce is delighted by the return of the event for 2022.

Gus Macker Tournaments are designed for basketball players who love the fun of the driveway game — male or female, from age 7 to 70-plus, short and tall, from those with the most experienced or those with little-to-no experience who just want to play.

With a Lake Michigan beach backdrop, Ludington will host 50 courts that will line Lakeshore Drive and Stearns Outer Drive.

Community members interested in volunteering at the event should contact Kathy Fisher at (231) 845-7018.