LANSING — The Michigan Works! Association, the state’s primary workforce development association, announced Wednesday a new board member who will help support the nonprofit’s work to continue to move the needle on policy, education, and collaboration on vital workforce development issues.
Eric Gustad, community affairs manager for Consumers Energy, has recently joined the Michigan Works! Association board, according to a release from Michigan Works!
Gustad serves the Central/Northwest Michigan region, and currently works out of the Ludington Pumped Storage Facility. Previously, he spent more than 11 years working for the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians managing its training, education, and leadership development programs. He also served six years on the City of Manistee Planning Commission and three years as a City Council member, the release stated.
In the community, Gustad serves on five different regional economic development boards. He also serves on three chamber boards and three boards for charitable organizations. Eric has a strong passion for volunteering and giving back to the communities he serves, the release stated.
“The bedrock of a successful workforce development system is community service,” stated Ryan Hundt, CEO of the Michigan Works! Association, in the release. “With Eric’s passionate commitment and responsiveness to the needs of businesses and residents, the Michigan Works! Association is thrilled to have Eric join our board of directors as we advance the mission and objectives of our organization.”
Eric earned a bachelor’s degree in business management from Ferris State University and currently lives in Manistee with much of his family and his two dogs.