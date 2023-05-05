The Hamlin Lake Preservation Society Board of Directors canceled its 2023 Fourth of July fireworks over Upper Hamlin Lake due to a lack of sufficient donations to cover the cost.
The HLPS will continue to raise funds and reassess the type of fireworks program offered for 2024.
“While nearly everyone is disappointed that there won’t be fireworks over Upper Hamlin Lake this Independence Day, it provides the opportunity to establish a more solid fundraising system and look at more cost-effective fireworks options,” stated Steve Brock, HLPS fireworks chair, in a press release. “I look forward to a nice show in 2024.”
HLPS President Peggy Haverberg stated that although the 2023 display was canceled, the money donated to date will remain in the fireworks fund while interested parties work with the HLPS board members to raise necessary funds for 2024.
In addition to raising more money, the fireworks team is also trying to find more cost-effective solutions, ensuring 2023 was a momentary pause in a long-standing tradition, Haverberg said.
In order to secure the Fourth of July fireworks for 2024, funds needed must be secured by Jan. 1, 2024.
A tax-deductible donation can be made in several ways:
• At https://app.autobooks.co/pay/hamlin-lake-preservation-society-1. Indicate the donation is for the fireworks fund;
• Mail a check to Hamlin Lake Preservation Society P.O. Box 178, Ludington, Michigan 49431. Specify the donation is for the fireworks fund;
• Include a donation for the fireworks fund when joining or renewing membership in the Hamlin Lake Preservation Society. The membership join/renewal form is located on the HLPS website in the member area at www.hamlinlake.us;
• Donate to the Community Foundation for Mason County at www.mason-foundation.org. Indicate that the donation is HLPS fireworks fund.