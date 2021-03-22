SCOTTVILLE — The Mason County Road Commission announced Monday morning that Hansen Road between Amber and Stiles roads will be closed to through traffic starting Tuesday in Amber Township.
Eric Nelson, the county highway engineer, stated in a news release that the commission will be "stumping" for a future project from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday.
Hansen Road will be open only for residents, buses and emergency vehicles because of the work. Barricades will be placed on the road at its intersections with Amber and Stiles roads warning motorists of the road closure.