SCOTTVILLE — The Mason County Road Commission announced Friday that the Hansen Road closure in Amber Township will remain that way for the foreseeable future.
According to a press release from County Highway Engineer Eric Nelson, crews closed Hansen Road between Dennis and Victory Corner roads because of a plugged 48-inch concrete culvert that is 35 feet below the roadway.
The road commission spent nine days pumping water from the south side of Hansen Road to the north side, and in that time, the water level dropped four feet, Nelson stated. It still was not enough, and crews will continue to pump water through the weekend so crews can determine the cause of the obstruction in the culvert and remove it.
After the blockage is removed, the pumps, pipes and gravel ramp also will need to be removed before Hansen Road is re-opened, Nelson stated. Hansen Road might be reopened as early as Wednesday, Dec. 8, or Thursday, Dec. 9.