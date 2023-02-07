HART — Hart High School students have recently pledged to “Ride With Pirate PRIDE,” and on May 5 that pledge will earn one student a “new to them” car.

Students signed the pledge after a kick-off assembly Jan. 23, announcing the partnership between the school and the Hart Police Department. The program is a way to award students who are doing the right thing everyday, over and above the regular Pirate PRIDE expectations.

As part of the pledge, students signed a contract stating they will follow the rules in school, attend classes regularly, not use alcohol or illegal drugs, stay out of trouble with the law and not do various other unhealthy/unsafe activities listed. A committee has been formed and will monitor students and their adherence to the pledge.

Detective Kevin Skipski of the Hart Police Department was the one who sought the donation of a car for the program. He said it took a while because there weren’t many cars available, but is excited about this opportunity for the kids.

“I think the kids were shocked that they could win a car,” Skipski said.

He said at first students didn’t talk much about the program, but after a day or so he heard a lot of excitement from them, “once it really sunk in.”

Skipski said he enjoys being involved in the school, “having a relationship with the students is huge. I love going to the school and seeing kids at their dances and games.”

In addition to Skipski’s excitement, he said the Hart Police Department is excited to be a part of this program, which he said is a first in Oceana County.

“The Ride with Pirate PRIDE program is to encourage safe and responsible behaviors within the school and outside of the school,” said Hart High School Principal Troy Moran. “We want to reward our students and reinforce positive behaviors.”

He said the program is good for both the school and the community.

“It’s a great opportunity for our school to connect with the community, the community to connect with us, and the school to connect with law enforcement,” Moran said. “We really want to celebrate the students who are doing what we ask them to do — not only in the school but outside in the community.

“The program is modeled after the Muskegon County Ride with Pride program, which I was involved in as principal at Montague High School.”

The car is a 2011 Ford Fiesta, and was donated by John Heykoop of Eagle Towing. In addition, Heykoop is taking care of tax, title and other fees associated with the car. Local businesses have also helped with fixing the car up. Skipski said Steve’s Auto and Truck did a complete check of the car to make sure it was in good working order and put about $1,100 into it. In addition, the car was detailed and will have some cosmetic work done on the paint.

Skipski said, “the community has been a great help.”

In addition to the car, there will also be other big prizes that students can look forward to. Local businesses have donated gift certificates, merchandise, and experiences for students to win.

There will be an assembly on May 5 at Hart High School, at which 10 finalists will have a key to open the car. Moran said that all of the students will have the opportunity to unlock the car, and the one who has a matching key will win. Students who fulfill the pledge but don’t win the car, will be able to win the other prizes that have been donated.

“We are looking forward to celebrating with our students on May 5 at our Ride with Pirate PRIDE assembly,” Moran said.

Both Moran and Skipski said they would like to keep the program going each year.

The committee in charge of the “Ride With Pirate PRIDE” program is still in search of donations and sponsors. Moran said that if any business or individual is interested in helping out, they can call (231) 873-6214 or send an email to Troy Moran at tmoran@hart.k12.mi.us.