HART — The Hart Police Department received a grant in the amount of $3,500 which included the purchase of five tactical ballistic vests with armor and five Kevlar helmets, Chief Juan Salazar announced Thursday.
According to a press release, the equipment will be issued to officers to assist with safety at “high-risk warrant attempts and any type of violence where weapons are involved.” Another instance cited was when officers were going to a place where an armed intruder may be present.
Salazar stated that his department serves both the city and Hart’s school district.
“By providing this type of equipment to our officers, we can confidently and actively respond to events at the school or local businesses,” Salazar stated. “Our department has taken every favorable measure to protect our residents and our students. Our public school system is extremely important to us.”
Salazar thanked Det./Sgt. Kevin Skipski for submitting an application for the grant on the behalf of the department.